House fire causes $100K in damages in unincorporated Darien

A house fire Wednesday in unincorporated Darien was estimated to cause more than $100,000 in damages. | Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District

No one was injured in a west suburban unincorporated Darien fire Wednesday that caused more than $100,000 in damages to a single-family home.

Firefighters were called about 8:45 a.m. to the 8S100 block of Hudson Street where a structure fire was reported in a 1 ½-story, wood-frame home, according to a statement from the Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District. They immediately deployed fire attack lines as the homeowners told them everyone had safely evacuated the house.

At 9:12 a.m., the fire was declared “under control,” according to the Fire Protection District. Crews remained on the scene for another hour for extensive overhaul and salvage operations.

The fire caused an estimated more than $100,000 in estimated damage to the home, which was deemed uninhabitable by the DuPage County Building Department, according to the Fire Protection District.