House fire reported in Elgin

A house fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Elgin.

About 4:35 p.m., crews arrived to smoke in a home coming from the basement, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department.

The homeowner had come home and opened her front door to find the house filling with black smoke, the fire department said. Crews extinguished the blaze before it spread past the basement.

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. The estimated damages are approximately $50,000 due to smoke.

The fire is still under investigation.