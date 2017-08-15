House Republicans to introduce bill to overturn Cook County pop tax

Five Republican members of the Illinois House of Representatives plan to introduce a bill that wold repeal Cook County’s tax on sweetened beverages.

The members — Michael McAuliffe (R-Chicago), Christine Winger (R-Bloomingdale), Peter Breen (R-Lombard), Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville), and Keith Wheeler (R-Oswego) — plan to discuss the legislation at a news conference Tuesday morning at the Thompson Center.

The tax covers carbonated soft drinks (whether sweetened with sugar or a sugar substitute), sports drinks and energy drinks. Fruit drinks also are taxed, but 100-percent fruit juice is exempt.

A group of Illinois retailers made a last-ditch effort to halt the rollout of the tax, calling it confusing and “unconstitutionally vague.” The Illinois Retail Merchants Association was granted a temporary injunction that delayed the tax, but a judge eventually let it take effect earlier this month.

Since then, lawsuits have been filed, challenging the law, saying it is confusing has been incorrectly applied.

Also, Crain’s Chicago Business is reporting that the Illinois Liquor Control Commission has sent a letter to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, warning that many of its wholesalers have to deal with the complicated tax, which “may lead to practices that violate the Illinois Liquor Control Act,” according to Crain’s.