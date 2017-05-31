House won’t take up budget bills on last day of session

Lawmakers listen to Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan in the Statehouse in January 2015. | Seth Perlman/AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan won’t call budget bills for a vote on the last day of scheduled session — as a historic budget impasse and political war keeps its claws on the state.

Madigan left a House Democratic caucus saying members will work through the month of June to try to pass a balanced budget. State Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, whom Madigan appointed as a chief budget negotiator will hold public hearings, with the first scheduled for June 8 in Chicago.

The Legislature heads into its overtime session on Thursday, when a three-fifths majority will be required to pass bills rather than a simple majority.

“Our plan is for the House, Democrats and Republicans, to work through the month of June, continue to work on budget making, working on a balanced budget,” Madigan said. “We will invite and will expect participation by all members of the House.”

The speaker pinned some House Democratic hesitation on Gov. Bruce Rauner, saying the failures of the Illinois Senate’s “grand bargain” package had diminished their confidence that a deal could be reached.

Rauner and Madigan remain at odds over the governor’s reform agenda.