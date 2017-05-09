Houston pets getting over ruff times, up for adoption in Chicago soon

None of the nearly four dozen pets brought to Chicago after Hurricane Harvey have been cleared for adoption yet, but the Southwest Side shelter caring for them said that hasn’t stopped the community from welcoming the pets with open arms.

PAWS Chicago received between 50 to 75 foster applications since the animals arrived in Chicago on Sunday, according to associate director of media and community relations Sarah McDonald.

“We’ve got a wonderful response. Phones are ringing off the hook,” McDonald said. “The community has been so supportive.”

PAWS needs more foster families people looking to adopt the 43 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from Texas, McDonald said. The organization is taking care of the animals since fewer than five of them were considered healthy when they arrived in Chicago.

McDonald, who has worked for PAWS for 11 years, said many of the animals have medical concerns, including upper respiratory problems, heartworm or skin diseases. Some of the unhealthy pets will be placed in foster homes while they receive treatment before they’ll be sent to adoption centers.

McDonald said one dog will be available to be adopted Wednesday, while a few other animals are expected to be ready for adoption in the next two weeks.