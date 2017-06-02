How the Falcons helped the Patriots complete Super Bowl comeback

HOUSTON — They dropped back to throw on third-and-1.

Can you believe it? The Falcons were ahead by 16 with 8:31 to play Sunday night, the clock ticking closer to their eventual coronation as Super Bowl champions.

Matt Ryan, the man backpedaling and scanning the field, was the NFL MVP, sure — but an incomplete pass would have stopped the clock.

Dont’a Hightower sacked Ryan as he was about to throw, and teammate Alan Brach recovered the fumble. An hour later, giddy Patriots players would recall the sack as the moment they believed they could pull off the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time to win, 34-28, in overtime.

Patriots end Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the Super Bowl. (AP)

“The biggest play of the game,” Patriots defensive end Chris Long said, “was Hightower stripping the football.”

To surge back from 25 points, the Patriots needed help. The Falcons were happy to oblige, starting with the third-and-1 pass attempt and later, retreating 23 yards backward and out of range of a likely game-clinching field goal.

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, headed off to be the 49ers head coach, won’t live this down for a while.

On third-and-1, coach Dan Quinn liked the way his Falcons matched up against the Patriots’ personnel.

“We trust our guys, so we thought that was the opportunity to let it rip,” Quinn said. “When it doesn’t go that way it’s easy to question it.”

It was even easier, too, to wonder why the Falcons insisted on throwing while up eight with four minutes left. Julio Jones’ tippy-toed catch down the right sideline gave the Falcons the ball at the Patriots 22, and Devonta Freeman’s run for a 1-yard loss still had the desired effect: 40 seconds ran off the clock.

A field goal would likely cement the Falcons’ victory. But Ryan dropped back to throw on second-and-11 and took a sack. After a Patriots timeout, on third-and-23, Jake Matthews was whistled for a hold, knocking the Falcons officially out of field goal range.

“You wish you could have ran on more plays,” Shanahan said, “but when it was said and done, we had a chance there at the end. We got into field goal range, took that sack and then had that holding call and we got out of it.”

An incomplete pass later, the Falcons punted — after running only 18 seconds off the clock on three plays.

“I thought it would end up being a two-score game at that point, and that we weren’t able to kick the field goal at the end of that drive. …” Quinn said. “That for sure was a turning point.”

Ryan swore he didn’t think the Falcons were too aggressive.

“I thought we played the way that we play,” he said. ”We always play aggressive and play to win, and we had opportunities as players.

“We had opportunities and made mistakes on the field that, at the end of the day, ended up costing us. “