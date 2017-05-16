Huckabee jokes about ‘dodging bullets’ in Chicago, draws criticism

Politician Mike Huckabee joked about gun violence in Chicago in a tweet that drew a wave of criticism Tuesday afternoon.

“On way to Chicago for speech,” the former Arkansas governor wrote. “Expecting to have to run from plane dodging bullets like Hillary did in Bosnia when under sniper fire! Yikes!”

On way to Chicago for speech. Expecting to have to run from plane dodging bullets like Hillary did in Bosnia when under sniper fire! Yikes! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 16, 2017

“So ridiculing people dying in Chicago,” one user responded. “So very Christian of you. Way to show what’s really in your heart.”

More than 1,100 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to Sun-Times data.

Huckabee launched failed presidential bids as a Republican candidate in 2008 and 2016, and has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.