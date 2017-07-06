Humans might be older than we thought

How long has our species been around? New fossils are pushing the evidence back by about 100,000 years. (Philipp Gunz/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP)

NEW YORK — How long has our species been around? New fossils are pushing the evidence back by about 100,000 years.

The bones are about 300,000 years old, and they were found in Morocco. Scientists say that doesn’t mean our species first appeared there. It’s still not clear when or where in Africa that happened.

Before now, the oldest known fossils of Homo sapiens were from Ethiopia.

The new findings include a skull, a jaw and teeth, as well as stone tools. They show an early stage in the development of our species, when people had a face much like ours, but a brain shape that’s more primitive.

The discovery is reported in two papers released Wednesday by the journal Nature.