Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the shores of Lake Michigan Saturday for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show.
The 59th installment of the show was held under — and within — a clear blue sky, with temperatures hovering comfortably in the low 80s.
Between Monroe Harbor and Ohio Street Beach, those hoping to see the show — while avoiding the mass of humanity at North Avenue Beach — jockeyed for the relatively few shady spots along the lake.
Though the show was set to end by 3 p.m., Deon Whisby and his family, of Humboldt Park, were arriving at 2:15 p.m.
Hauling a box of snacks, a cooler and folding chairs along East Ohio Street, the four agreed that, even if they didn’t see all of the show, the day would be far from a loss.
“They’re just ready to have fun,” Whisby said.
The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.