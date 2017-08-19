Hundreds of thousands watch annual air and water show

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the shores of Lake Michigan Saturday for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

The 59th installment of the show was held under — and within — a clear blue sky, with temperatures hovering comfortably in the low 80s.

Between Monroe Harbor and Ohio Street Beach, those hoping to see the show — while avoiding the mass of humanity at North Avenue Beach — jockeyed for the relatively few shady spots along the lake.

Though the show was set to end by 3 p.m., Deon Whisby and his family, of Humboldt Park, were arriving at 2:15 p.m.

Hauling a box of snacks, a cooler and folding chairs along East Ohio Street, the four agreed that, even if they didn’t see all of the show, the day would be far from a loss.

“They’re just ready to have fun,” Whisby said.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.