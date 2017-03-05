I-90 ramp closures start Monday in Des Plaines

Ramp closures are scheduled to begin Monday at the Elmhurst Road Interchange on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The ramps carrying traffic to and from the east on I-90 will be closed starting May 8 for construction work to open new ramps and shift traffic into the new interchange configuration, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. A detour will be posted directing traffic to use the Arlington Road Interchange to access the tollway

Electronic message signs are in place in advance to alert drivers to the upcoming closures and construction signage will be posted to advise drivers when detours are put in place, the tollway said.

The closures and detours are scheduled to last through June, the tollway said.