I-90 repairs start Monday in Roscoe

Ramp pavement and shoulder repairs are scheduled to start Monday on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois.

The ramps connecting Rockton Road to eastbound I-90 and westbound I-90 will be closed for the repairs in Roscoe, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Tollway.

The ramps will remain open during the construction, although lane closures and traffic shifts will be put in place until work is completed this summer, the tollway said.

Construction will begin on the left side of the ramp, with those lanes scheduled to reopen by Memorial Day weekend, the tollway said. After Memorial Day, work will continue to complete repairs on the right side of the ramps.