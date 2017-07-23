IDOT announces daily road closures in Chicago suburbs for construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a set of road closures starting Monday in the Chicago suburbs for roadway resurfacing and other improvement projects.

The daily road closures are expected to end in the fall and will take place:

on Lake Street between Arlington Drive and Summerfield in northwest suburban Bloomingdale, Hanover Park, Keeneyville and Roselle;

on Illinois 60/83 between the EJ&EE railroad tracks and Illinois 21 in north suburban Vernon Hills, Libertyville and Mundelein;

on U.S. 30 between East End Avenue to State Street in south suburban Chicago Heights;

and on Illinois 1 between Cutoff Road and 15th Street.

The roadway improvement projects will include resurfacing, pavement patching, drainage improvements, and curb and gutter reconstruction, according to IDOT. They also aim to improve pedestrian safety by reconstructing sidewalk ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.