IDOT announces suburban road closures

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a series of road closures in the Chicago area that began Monday.

Due to various construction projects, the closures will impact:

Talcott Road from Sibley Street to Canfield Avenue in the northwest suburbs;

Illinois 59 from North Avenue to I-90 in the west and northwest suburbs; and

Interstate 55 from Weber to Willow Spring roads in the south and southwest suburbs.

Talcott Road and Illinois 59 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and Interstate 55 will experience nightly lane closures while construction is taking place, according to a statement from IDOT. The projects are expected to be completed in Fall 2017.