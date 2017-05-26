IDOT to suspend construction closures for holiday weekend travel

The Illinois Department of Transportation will reopen lanes that were closed for construction across the state to expedite travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Lanes will be reopened “where possible” to ease congestion over the weekend, according to a statement from IDOT. All non-emergency construction will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

However, IDOT noted that several specific closures will remain in effect over the weekend, along with any corresponding work zone speed limits.

In Chicago:

Lane reductions will continue on I-55 at Lake Shore Drive;

Staged construction will continue on the Kennedy Expressway between Cumberland and Harlem, with three lanes open to traffic and lane restrictions on nearby frontage roads;

Work will continue at the junction of I-57 and the Dan Ryan Expressway, with the left lane closed on northbound I-57 and I-90/94 and narrow lanes with closed shoulders on southbound I-90/94;

The Torrence Avenue Bridge over the Little Calumet River will remain closed, with a detour posted.

Details about other closures remaining in effect this weekend throughout the state are available on IDOT’s website.