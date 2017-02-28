Illinois Attorney General Madigan snubs Trump: Declines WH invite

WASHINGTON – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan snubbed an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a protest against his threats to “our civil rights.”

Trump met with about 25 attorney generals from across the nation at the White House, with the top lawyers from in state in town for a National Association of Attorneys General conference.

Madigan, a Democrat, decided to boycott the Trump White House gathering attended by about 25 attorney generals on the grounds to protest Trump’s policies.

“This President has threatened our civil rights and civil liberties in a way we haven’t seen in decades. He has put Wall Street bankers in the administration to protect the greed that brought our country to financial collapse,” Madigan said in statement.

“I declined his invitation on behalf of the many Americans harmed by his actions.”

This comes a day after GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner skipped a meeting at the White House Trump held with about 46 governors – in Washington for meetings held by the National Governors Association and the related National GOP and Democratic political organizations.

Madigan was flying back to Chicago on Tuesday and was not available for an interview.

At the White House, Trump’s team organized a “photo op” with the assembled Attorney Generals, who stood on risers to pose with the president.