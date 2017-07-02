Colleges 02/07/2017, 09:14pm

Illinois comes away with 68-61 victory over Northwestern

Associated Press

Malcolm Hill had 14 points and nine rebounds while Maverick Morgan, Te’Jon Lucas and Michael Finke added 11 points each to lead visiting Illinois to a 68-61 victory against Northwestern on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The teams were tied at 61-61 with 1:57 remaining, but consecutive baskets by Lucas and Finke gave Illinois (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten) a four-point lead and Northwestern didn’t score again, missing its final four shots.

Bryant McIntosh scored 21 points and Vic Law had 16 for Northwestern (18-6, 7-4).

Northwestern guard Isiah Brown (12) defends Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: ILDB105

