Illinois comptroller appeals ruling ordering lawmaker pay

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza speaks to the City Club of Chicago in Chicago on March 20, 2017. Mendoza has appealed a Cook County judge's ruling that state lawmakers must be paid on time despite their failure to pass a budget. | Rich Hein/Sun Times via AP

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has appealed a Cook County judge’s ruling that state lawmakers must be paid on time despite their failure to pass a budget.

Mendoza said Wednesday that Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office filed the appeal on her behalf Tuesday. The judge ruled last week in favor of lawmakers who sued Mendoza’s predecessor seeking pay.

Mendoza spokesman Abdon Pallasch said $8.6 million in back pay owed legislators was released late last week.

But the Democrat is appealing because she says bills for services for the state’s “most vulnerable” should be paid before lawmakers.

Unpaid bills of $12.4 billion have piled up because of the budget stalemate.

The judge based the ruling on a 2014 law passed after then-Gov. Pat Quinn withheld paychecks over pension reform.