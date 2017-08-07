Illinois elections board won’t provide voter information

The Illinois State Board of Elections says it won’t provide information about registered voters to President Donald Trump’s voting commission.

Ken Menzel is general counsel for the state board. In a letter to the commission Friday, Menzel says Illinois law limits the release of voter information to political committees and government entities, subject to a requirement that the data not be released to the public.

Menzel says that because the commission’s request indicates data provided will be made publicly available, Illinois cannot provide it.

The commission, which was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, has asked every state for voter information.

Critics say the panel seeks to suppress the vote.

The board previously said it would consider the request at next month’s meeting.