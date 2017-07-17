Illinois flood conditions continue; more rain on the way

Bob Paganucci explains that his home is surrounded by about 4 feet of water, so he cannot get to his home on Park Avenue as flooding continued on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Fox Lake, along the Chain O' Lakes. | Gilbert R Boucher II/Daily Herald via AP

Flood conditions are expected to remain in areas of northern Illinois through Thursday as residents brace themselves for more rain.

The Fox River is expected to crest Tuesday, but it will remain at major flood stage through Thursday. However, the long-term forecast shows 2 inches of rain through next week.

David Christensen, director of the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, tells the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake that more rain “is just going to prolong our recovery and that’s going to make it tougher.”

Floodwaters began to recede over the weekend along the Des Plaines River.

Since last week Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued disaster declarations for four counties due to flooding, including Cook County, which includes Chicago. The disaster proclamation makes a variety of state resources available, including sandbags.