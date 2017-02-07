Illinois House begins debate on revenue bill

SPRINGFIELD — A day after tempers flared — and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan changed course on his plans — legislators on Sunday were poised to vote on two crucial elements of a budget package, a spending and $5 billion revenue plan.

Lawmakers began debating the revenue bill just after 5 p.m.

House Democrats filed amendments to the measures on Sunday, which included nearly $400 million more in cuts to a spending plan that cleared a hurdle Friday with some GOP support. Although some House Republicans voiced frustrations over changes, House Democrats said they were reflective of topics discussed during negotiations.

Changes to the revenue bill appeared to be technical. The measure would hike the individual income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent and the corporate income tax rate from 5.25 percent to 7 percent.

Changes made by House Democrats include the removal of streaming and satellite fees. It also closed corporate tax loopholes, increased the earned income tax credit, and restored the research and development and manufacturers’ tax credit to attract more businesses.

State Rep. Mike Zalewski, who chairs of the House Revenue and Finance Committee, noted the revenue measure is a hard vote to take, but it’s time to put “pen to paper.”

“I don’t necessarily understand the premise that it has to go last. I think it’s the hardest vote to take, and you take it when you think you have the most amount of pressure,” Zalewski said.

“The income tax vote in 2011 was four hours before the first day of the new General Assembly. So I just think you tend to do things when members are available to do them, especially in this environment. You’re talking about special session in the first week of July, the cusp of a downgrade. I think you just need to start lining things up to get this to a final conclusion.”

July 1 marked the beginning of a new fiscal year, and there remains a threat that the major credit agencies will drop the state to “junk” status without a budget.