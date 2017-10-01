Illinois House OKs 4-month tax incentive program extension

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House has approved a four-month extension of a corporate tax incentive program amid an ongoing budget standoff.

The Economic Development for a Growing Economy, or EDGE, program was set to expire at the end of last year. It offers businesses tax breaks in exchange for agreements on creating and maintaining jobs.

The House approved an extension 101-12 Tuesday. If approved, it will sunset in April. The measure now heads to the state Senate.

Some lawmakers argue the program needs an overhaul because it benefits larger companies over smaller ones. Bill sponsor Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie says short-term extension is the way to go.

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s spokeswoman didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. Rauner made changes to the program in 2015 after suspending it months earlier.