Illinois House set to reconvene to override Rauner budget vetoes

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House was set to reconvene Thursday afternoon to try to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a budget and spending plan — signaling a potential resolution to the state’s historic budget impasse.

Lawmakers will take up an override of three budgetary bills, including a revenue bill which will hike the income tax rate to 4.95 percent — a rate Rauner once supported — in order to help jump-start funds to the state.

The measures need 71 votes for an override. The revenue bill passed with 72 votes on Sunday — including 15 House Republicans. The Illinois Senate quickly voted to override Rauner’s vetoes on Independence Day.

It took two days to get legislators back to the Capitol for an override vote.

During that lag, Moody’s Investor’s Services offered a stark reminder, placing the state’s current rating of Baa3 “on review for possible downgrade.” Moody’s and two other credit agencies had warned lawmakers of a “junk” downgrade should they not enact a budget by July 1. But last week, S&P and Fitch called the passage of the budget bills progress.

Still, according to Moody’s, “despite the progress toward budget balance” in the legislative package, “… the plan appears to lack concrete measures that will materially improve Illinois’ long-term capacity to address its unfunded pension liabilities.”

Although the spending plan will get money back to social service agencies and public universities whose funds have dried up without a budget, there are some missing holes to fill, including funding for education. The $36.5 billion spending plan includes an additional $350 million to go toward a school funding formula. Democrats on Sunday added language to the measure that would block money for schools unless the governor signs an “evidence-based model” school formula — in their desire to see a Democratic-sponsored school-funding formula bill be signed.

Rauner in his veto said the measure “holds K-12 school funding across Illinois hostage to force a bailout of Chicago Public Schools.”

The governor has said he’ll veto a Democratic sponsored school funding formula bill, but Illinois Senate Democrats say they plan to send the bill to his desk soon and will try to override his veto. That means schools won’t get money from general state aid funds without a school formula bill either signed or overridden.

Should Rauner veto the school funding bill, the Senate would have to return to Springfield this summer for an override, followed by the House.

The state will also have to deal with a massive bill backlog approaching $15 billion. The spending plan includes language to have th estate pay down half of the backlog through borrowing and using cash from other available state funds. There’s also not enough funds for the government employee pension system.

The revenue bill would hike the 3.75 percent personal income tax rate to 4.95 percent to generate about $4.3 billion. An increase in the corporate tax rate from 5.25 percent to 7 percent is expected to bring in about $460 million. It also increases the earned income tax credit for low-income families, ends some corporate tax breaks and reinstates the research and development tax credit.

Lawmakers were summoned to Springfield for 10 days of special session on June 21, and have been in session since. A new fiscal year began on July 1 — and credit agencies had warned that without a spending plan in place, the state’s bond rating could be downgraded to “junk” status.

The biggest development came Sunday night, when the Illinois House cleared a revenue and spending plan during a lengthy, emotional debate in which many legislators voicing their frustrations over the stalemate. They followed Monday with approving a budget implementation plan.

The state has been without a full budget since July 1, 2015.

The Illinois Senate spearheaded efforts to end the budget stalemate in January, when leaders produced a “grand bargain” package. Those bills were developed through bipartisan negotiations, but passed with just Democratic support. Some elements changed in the House, but the rate of 4.95 percent for the income tax hike was negotiated by both sides of the aisle. And Rauner had pushed for a “Capitol compromise” plan that included that rate.

Still, after it was passed, the governor dubbed it “Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax increase.” In his veto message of the budget plan, Rauner said it didn’t include property tax relief, regulatory relief to businesses or term limits.

While the Senate passed a two-year property tax freeze measure, it failed in the House amid concern the freeze would negatively impact poor school districts.

Rauner had said for months he would approve the tax hike if it was tied to a four-year property tax freeze. The governor and Republicans wanted a temporary hike, however. The revenue plan which cleared both chambers is a permanent one.