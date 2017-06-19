Man stomps kitten when told he couldn’t bring it on the train: sheriff

DeCarlos Johnson-Foston is accused of stomping a kitten to death at a Belleville MetroLink station because he wasn't allowed to take it on a light rail train. | St. Clair County Sheriff's Department via AP

BELLEVILLE — A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn’t allowed to take it on a light rail train has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

The suspect, 23-year-old DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, is jailed on $75,000 bail.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren said Johnson-Foston was at a Belleville MetroLink station Friday with a kitten on his shoulder. A security guard told him the cat would not be allowed on the train.

Fleshren said Johnson-Foston slammed the kitten to the platform and stomped on its head, then walked away and left on a bus.

Police say they tracked him to a bus stop and discovered that he had also stolen a wallet while riding the bus.

Belleville is 15 miles southeast of St. Louis.