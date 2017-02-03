Illinois man dies raising state’s storm death toll to 3

The death toll in Illinois from Tuesday's storms is now three. | Allen Cunningham / For the Sun-Times

OTTAWA, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has died after being struck by a tree during powerful a Midwestern storm, raising the state’s toll to three.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 31-year-old David A. Johnson of Ottawa was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at a Peoria hospital. The coroner says Johnson died of severe head trauma.

Harwood says Johnson was working in a backyard with his spouse and father-in-law Tuesday when the storm uprooted a tree that landed on all three. Johnson’s 76-year-old father-in-law, Wayne Tuntland, died at the scene. Johnson’s spouse was treated and released from a hospital.

Seventy-one-year-old Thomas McCord also died Tuesday when an apparent tornado struck a building in Crossville, in southern Illinois.

In Missouri, a 24-year-old man also died when a tornado hit his vehicle along Interstate 55.