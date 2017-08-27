Illinois man who made FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted’ list arrested in Mexico

Pictured is a poster on display at a news conference where FBI Director James B. Comey, announced the addition of Luis Macedo to the bureau's Ten Most Wanted list, on Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Chicago. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP file photo

The FBI says it has captured an Illinois man wanted for the 2009 murder of a 15-year-old boy who was beaten, shot and set on fire on his way to a birthday party because he wouldn’t “throw up a crown” for the Latin Kings.

Luis Macedo, 29, has been on the run for eight years. Last year, then-FBI Director James Comey announced in Chicago that Macedo had been added to the agency’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list. The FBI also announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

A pack of gang members pummeled Alex Arellano with baseball bats, ran him over with a car, shot him in the head and even set the boy on fire in May 2009 on the Southwest Side. Four people would be charged and convicted for his murder. But their alleged leader, Macedo, remained at large until Saturday.

That’s when Mexican federal immigration officers, coordinating with U.S. officials, took Macedo into custody without incident in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to the FBI. By Sunday afternoon he was in the hands of the FBI, which said he would be turned over to local authorities upon his return to Chicago.

Macedo’s last known address was in the 6200 block of West 90th Place in Oak Lawn. He faces first-degree murder charges in Cook County, as well as federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The atrocious violent acts committed by Luis Macedo, and his unwise decision to evade law enforcement, are the reasons why the FBI has established a ‘Ten Most Wanted’ list,” Michael J. Anderson, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Chicago, said in a statement. “The FBI will continue to devote all necessary resources to bringing these dangerous individuals to justice.”