Illinois Senate quickly passes revenue, budget bills; vetoes imminent

SPRINGFIELD — With high hopes the state’s historic budget impasse may see resolution on Independence Day, the Illinois Senate quickly passed a revenue and spending package.

The Senate voted to approve the revenue bill with a 36-18 vote after just under 10 minutes of debate. The measure will hike the income tax rate to 4.95 percent. A spending plan was soon after approved with a 39-14 vote. Legislators approved a budget implementation measure 36-17.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stood on the Senate floor with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton during the votes.

Senators Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, and Julie Morrison, D-Deerfield, voted no on the revenue measure. State Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, who is suffering from a rare form of blood cancer came back to Springfield to help Democrats clear the bill. Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, voted yes for the measure.

Senate Democrats say the measures will be sent quickly to the governor’s office.

Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to veto them immediately. The Senate would then be able to override his veto. The Illinois House comes back in session at 4:30 p.m. Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Monday said he planned to override the vetoes as well.

Rauner in a Facebook message on Monday said that if the Legislature passes a tax hike without reforms, there will be a need to “engage citizens and redouble our efforts to change the state.”

With the governor’s vetoes, he’ll still be able to run his re-election saying he fought against a permanent income tax hike.

The revenue measure will hike the individual income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent to bring in about $4.6 billion, and the corporate income tax rate from 5.25 percent to 7 percent to bring in about $460 million.