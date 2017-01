Illness forces Kings of Leon to postpone Chicago show

Kings Of Leon perform in 2014 at Lollapalooza in Grant Park. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

The Kings of Leon concert scheduled for Jan. 23 at Chicago’s United Center has been postponed due to illness.

A spokesperson for the band announced Sunday that drummer Nathan Followill was diagnosed with pneumonia and must take three days of rest per doctor’s orders.

The Chicago show has been rescheduled for March 8. Tickets for the Jan. 23 show will be honored. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

In addition to Monday’s show, the band also cancelled Sunday night’s show in Detroit.