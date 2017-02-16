Immigrants’ rights protest at Union Park; plan to march downtown

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday morning for an immigrants’ rights protest and planned march into the Loop.

“We are not rapists, we are not drug dealers. We are workers. … We are part of this society,” speaker Jorge Mujica told the crowd to a big burst of applause.

Roberto Cortez, 41, a union carpenter, walked off the job on a downtown condo tower along with about 20 co-workers to join the rally. About 250 protesters had arrived at the park by 11 a.m.

“Our bosses understand what’s going on and support us,” Cortez said, also pointing out he’s not getting paid. “We’re here to support immigrants, humanity. We don’t need to live in hate, fear. Everyone wants come to make a living. Everyone needs to get a chance. We all need a chance.”

Across the country, organizers of “A Day Without Immigrants” are urging immigrants to stay home from work and school on Thursday as a peaceful protest of the new administration’s policies on immigration.

Chef/restaurateur Rick Bayless announced on Facebook that he is closing four of his Chicago restaurants on Thursday as a show of solidarity for immigrants’ rights. Closed for the day will be Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco and Fonda Frontera.

Contributing: Miriam DiNunzio, Matthew Hendrickson

