In wake of Semaj’s death, DCFS boss says he has job offers

The head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services told a State Senate committee Wednesday that he has received job “inquiries” from Florida and California.

George Sheldon, testifying before the Appropriations Committee, said that he has “not rejected those” offers in Miami and Los Angeles.

His announcement came as the agency he heads is under intense scrutiny regarding the death of Semaj Crosby, a baby girl who was found dead in a Joliet Township house that DCFS had visited the day before her death.

“I would be disingenuous if I didn’t say that offers were out there, and I’m willing to consider those, but I say that cautiously,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon was appointed to his position by Gov. Bruce Rauner in February 2015.