Indiana man crushed between cab and body of dump truck at gas station

A northwest Indiana man died Thursday after being pinned between the cab and dump body of his semi truck while apparently doing repairs at a gas station.

Jeffery S. Witkowski, 39, of Valparaiso, pulled into the Rich Gas Station on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso about 7:40 p.m., according to security footage. He got out of the cab and started working on the truck in the parking lot, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

About three hours later, a gas station attendant noticed the dump truck was still parked in the lot and found Witkowski “pinned between the cab of the truck and the dump body of the truck,” a statement from the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at scene with injuries to his chest and neck.

The incident remains under investigation and a “routine” toxicology test will be performed.