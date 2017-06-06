Indiana man injured in rollover crash on I-64

A single-vehicle, rollover crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 near Perry County, left a man injured.

About 9 a.m., the 40-year-old man was trying to turn his 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer onto the eastbound on-ramp to I-64 from State Road 37, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

When he attempted to break, he realized he couldn’t and took the ramp too quickly, state police said. The tanker trailer, full of oil sludge, rolled one time before coming to a rest off the roadway on its side.

The driver, of Charlestown, Indiana, suffered head, neck and back pain and was flown to KentuckyOne Health University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky for treatment, police said. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The tanker stayed intact and did not spill, police said. The ramp to I-64 was closed for more than three hours while the crash was cleared.