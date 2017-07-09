Indiana man killed in crash with semi on I-80

An Indiana man was killed in a crash with a semi truck Wednesday morning on I-80 near southwest suburban New Lenox.

Shortly after 8 a.m., 76-year-old Joseph Tomsic was driving a 2004 Nissan Murano in the left lane of westbound I-80 approaching the northbound I-355 exit, where traffic was stop-and-go because of an earlier crash that was being handled on the shoulder nearby, according to Illinois State Police.

The Nissan crossed the center lane and rear-ended a westbound 2013 Freightliner semi truck that was traveling in the right lane, police said. It was not immediately known why the Nissan crossed the lanes.

Tomsic, who lived in Munster, Indiana, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m., according to the Will County coroner’s office. His final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

The 54-year-old Naperville man driving the semi refused medical treatment, police said.

The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.