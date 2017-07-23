Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

A man suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday in northwest Indiana, but it was unclear whether he was wounded by an officer.

About 3:30 a.m., a Michigan City, Indiana police officer fired shots at a maroon Chevrolet suburban that was speeding and driving “all over the road” in the 400 block of Pleasant Avenue, according to Indiana State Police. The vehicle was driving toward the officer and another officer who was impounding a car in the block following an arrest.

Merwin A. Coleman, 29, of La Porte, Indiana, suffered a graze wound to the arm, state police said. He was taken to Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Michigan City, where he was treated and released.

It was unclear when Coleman was shot, state police said. Officers were investigating two separate calls of shots fired in the Eastport neighborhood, one of which happened minutes earlier in the 200 block of Pleasant Avenue, just blocks away from the officer-involved shooting. Officers reported hearing gunshots south of where they were impounding the car on pleasant Avenue.

The officer wasn’t injured in the incident, state police said. The officer was placed on administrative leave, per the department’s policy. The officer’s identity is expected to be released later this week.

A home in the area of Pleasant Avenue and Rose Street was struck by the officer’s gunfire, state police said. In addition, at least one unoccupied vehicle sustained bullet damage from the earlier shooting incident. No one else was injured.