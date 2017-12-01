Indiana Toll Road closed for icy road conditions in Gary

The National Weather Service warned of freezing rain across the Chicago area Thursday morning. | National Weather Service

Icy road conditions closed the Indiana Toll Road and caused multiple crashes Thursday morning in Gary.

The westbound lanes of I-80/94 were closed shortly after 5 a.m. near Cline Avenue due to the slick roadway, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said “multiple” cars slid off the road near Calumet Avenue. Minor injuries were reported.

As of 6:45 a.m., salt trucks had been dispatched to the area, but it was not immediately known when the tollway would reopen to traffic.

The National Weather Service put a freezing rain advisory into effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Freezing rain or drizzle could cause ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch in Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and DeKalb counties, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.