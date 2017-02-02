Indiana woman charged with OWI after backing into squad car

A northwest Indiana woman is facing drunken driving charges after she backed her vehicle into a squad car early Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road.

At 2:42 a.m., Trooper Alaa Hamed was heading east on the Toll Road when he pulled off at the Portage exit and came around the blind curve on the ramp, according to Indiana State Police.

He saw a black 2005 Chevrolet SUV make an unsafe lane movement, fail to obey a traffic sign and back out of a toll booth lane, police said. Hamed pulled into the lane to block incoming traffic behind him.

Hamed turned his emergency lights on as the SUV accelerated in reverse toward him and struck the front end of the squad car, police said.

Neither Hamed nor the driver of the Chevrolet, 38-year-old Shauna Davis, were injured, police said.

Hamed smelled alcohol on her breath and another trooper saw burnt marijuana in the ash tray cup, police said. More marijuana and paraphernalia were found in the SUV.

Davis, of Lake Station, Indiana, was taken to a hospital, where she became combative and had to be held down, police said. She had a BAC of .18.

Davis was then taken to the Porter County Jail and charged with operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, resisting law enforcement, OWI .15 or above, OWI substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

Hamed’s squad car sustained about $5,000 in damage.