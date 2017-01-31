Indiana woman dies 3 days after Gresham crash

An Indiana woman died late Monday of injuries she suffered in a Gresham neighborhood crash last week on the South Side.

Erika West, 39, was one passenger in the “multi-vehicle” crash that happened about 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 7900 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Fort Wayne resident was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died at 11:04 p.m. Monday, authorities said. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is reviewing the case.