Infant, 15-year-old girl missing from Gresham

An infant and a 15-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday evening from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Gabrielle Ellis, 15, and 10-month-old McKenzie Hodges were reported missing at 1:57 p.m. Saturday from the 7800 block of Laflin Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Ellis was headed to the 800 block of North Lawler with Hodges, police said.

Ellis was wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and white Addidas shoes, police said. She wore her hair in two puff balls. Hodges was wearing a gray Mini Mouse outfit, colorful jacket and white Nike shoes.

Ellis was described as a 5-foot-8, 250-pound black girl with brown hair, and Ellis was described as a 2-foot-1, 16-pound black girl.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.