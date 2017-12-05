Infant boy dies 2 weeks after Bensenville crash that hurt 6 others

A 6-month-old boy died Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash that left four other children and two adults injured in northwest suburban Bensenville.

About noon on April 28, a green Ford Escape was turning left out of a parking lot in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue when it collided with a westbound Ford F-250 pickup, according to Bensenville police.

The force of the crash caused both vehicles to travel into the eastbound lanes of Grand, where the pickup struck an eastbound Toyota Camry.

Jaydan Lopez, a 6-month-old Bensenville boy who was in the Escape, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found Jaydan died of complications from multiple injuries he suffered in the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The 21-year-old man driving the Escape and the other passengers – children ages 9, 8, 5, and 4 – were taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. The driver of the pickup was also taken to Elmhurst Memorial, while the driver of the Camry refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation and further details were not available, police said.