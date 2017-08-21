Inmate dies after collapsing at Cook County Jail

A 47-year-old inmate died Sunday night after collapsing at the Cook County Jail.

Lopez House collapsed in a housing unit at the jail in the 2700 block of South California about 8:45 p.m., according to Illinois State Police, the Cook County sheriff’s office and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

House, a resident of the South Side Chatham neighborhood, died at the scene at 9:39 p.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

House was booked into the jail on Wednesday on a retail theft charge, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also being held without bond for violating electronic monitoring on a different charge, and had another pending retail theft charge from 2016.

House had been booked at the jail 35 times since 1993, according to the sheriff’s office.

The ISP Public Integrity Task Force is investigating his death.