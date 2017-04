Inmate dies at Dixon Correctional Center

A 69-year-old inmate died Saturday afternoon at the Dixon Correctional Center.

Charles Vallas died at 2:02 p.m. Saturday at the correctional center at 2600 N. Brinton Ave. in Dixon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dixon was serving a 20-year sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was booked into the prison on June 27, 2013.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.