Inspector General investigating United Airlines fiasco

Three Chicago Department of Aviation police officers remove Dr. David Dao from United Express Flight 3411 on April 9. | Photo included in City of Chicago Freedom of Information Act response

Inspector General Joe Ferguson has launched an investigation into the fiasco that sparked international outrage: aviation police dragging a bloodied man off a United Express flight at O’Hare Airport.

It was not immediately clear what Ferguson was investigating that is not already covered by the comprehensive probe of O’Hare security being conducted by Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans.

Neither Ferguson nor Evans could be reached for comment.

Testifying before the City Council on April 13, Evans promised to review “every aspect of our operations,” re-train aviation security officers who already undergo four months of training at the police academy and disclosed that she had hired an “international security specialist” long before Dr. David Dao was dragged down the aisle of an airplane on April 9.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said he would await the outcome of that broader investigation before determining whether the $19 million-a-year, 292-officer force of unarmed aviation police officers should continue to exist at all.

“I have told her — her report will be coming in the next two weeks — that there’s nothing sacrosanct, nobody’s sacrosanct,” Emanuel told reporters last week.

“Get me a top-to-bottom review of what happened and what other recommendations, and I’m not going to comment on anything until she’s done with her work. … We’ll take every corrective action we need to take.”

Word of Ferguson’s investigation surfaced one day after emails, police reports and other records released by the city shed more light on the embarrassing incident.

The aviation officers — who after the incident were placed on administrative leave with pay — described Dao as combative when they approached him aboard United Express Flight 3411.

The emails and reports also show that Evans was incredulous that the officers were aboard the flight to begin with.

“If the flight was overbooked, United should not have allowed the man to board,” Evans wrote to her staff and other city officials on the day after incident captured on a video played around the world.

The commissioner also referred to the uniform controversy that would surface later during the City Council hearing — that she had ordered aviation officers in January to remove the word “police” from their uniforms, but at least one of the responding officers had the word “police” on his jacket.

“This is an example why the cloth stars on ASO clothing causes confusion. They are not Chicago Police,” Evans wrote.

Though they have police powers, the city does not refer to members of the aviation force as police officers, preferring the term “security officers.” They are unarmed.

Evans also was confused about how Dao was taken off the flight — yet somehow ended up back on the plane. “I don’t understand,” she wrote. “He was removed, then he went back to the plane?”

Jeffrey Redding, deputy chief of security for the aviation department, responded shortly thereafter: “He broke away from the ASOs [Aviation Security Officers] on the jet bridge and got back on the plane. Gathering all reports as we speak.”

The situation apparently grew heated enough that Chicago Police officers also responded. When they arrived, Dao was “laying on the jet bridge floor in front of the open door” of the plane.

“The victim was observed striking his face against an arm rest as [Department of Aviation] officers attempted to escort the victim from the flight,” a Chicago Police officer wrote in a case report after the April 9 struggle. The report also notes Dao suffered an “accidental injury” and the extent of his injuries were “minor.”

According to the CPD report, an aviation officer said “Dao folded his arms across his body and refused to move from his seat.” The officer then “wrapped his arms around Dao as the subject continued to resist and the victim struck his lip during the struggle.”

In the aviation officer’s report, he claims he reached out to “hold” Dao and was able to pull him away from his window seat on the aircraft and move toward the aisle.

“But suddenly the subject started flailing and fighting,” the aviation officer wrote.

Dao knocked the officer’s hand off his arm, causing the struggling Dao to fall and hit his mouth on an arm rest on the other side of the aisle, the officer wrote. He then dragged Dao because the 69-year-old physician refused to stand up, the officer wrote.

The decision to drag Dao off the plane was characterized in a report as using “minimal but necessary force.”

Evans described Dao’s injuries in an email. “We have a hospital report that says concussion, broken nasal bone, missing tooth and something else,” she wrote. “He was visibly bleeding at the scene.”

The documents were among a series of records released by the Department of Aviation and Chicago Police Department in response to Freedom of Information Act requests made by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Email conversations show Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office getting involved in damage control the morning the videos went viral.

“I think the most important thing for us to now is to have a response to folks inquiring sooner rather than later; and make clear that the individuals in question are not on the job (that will show that we are taking swift action, and that this is not a systematic issue, but an isolated issue that we are taking seriously),” Emanuel’s deputy press secretary Lauren Huffman wrote.

At one point, public relations strategists Rick Jasculca and Jim Terman were even included in the email chain that culminated in the carefully-worded statement issued by the Department of Aviation.

Jasculca-Terman has long done advance work for clout-heavy Democrats and advised former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Contributing: Mitchell Armentrout