Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled by Obama

President Donald Trump speaks at the American Center for Mobility on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. | AP Photo/Paul Sancya

WASHINGTON — The top two senators on the intelligence committee say they have seen no indication that Trump Tower was “the subject of surveillance” by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and asked congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in the election to pursue that as well.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner issued a joint one-sentence statement and did not elaborate. The two senators are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russia and the presidential election. The probes include looking into Trump associates’ contacts with the Kremlin.

In response to Trump’s claims, the Justice Department is doing its own review of whether Trump or any of his associates were the subject of surveillance.

Trump, in an interview Wednesday with Fox News, predicted there would be “some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks.” The president said he’d learned about the alleged wiretapping from news reports referencing intercepted communications, despite the fact that he and his advisers have publicly denounced stories about government agencies reviewing contacts between Trump associates and Russians.

Trump’s allegations have put him in a potentially perilous position as congressional investigations into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election — and possible Russian contacts with Trump associates — ramp up. The FBI is also investigating.

If no evidence of wiretapping at Trump Tower emerges, his credibility would be newly damaged. If there is proof that the Obama administration approved monitoring of Trump or his associates, that would suggest the government had reason to be suspicious of their contacts with Russia and a judge had approved the surveillance.

The president, who appears to have made his allegation in a burst of anger, has asked lawmakers to investigate the claim. Lawmakers have since turned the question back toward the administration, asking the Justice Department to provide evidence of wiretapping activity.

The Justice Department missed a Monday deadline for providing the information to the House and was given a one-week extension.

In another issue involving Trump’s administration and Russia, documents released in a congressional inquiry show former national security adviser Michael Flynn was paid more than $33,750 by RT, Russia’s government-run television system, for appearing at a Moscow event in December 2015. Flynn had retired months earlier as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., wants the Defense Department to recover the payments, saying they violate the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits retired military officers from accepting gifts from foreign governments.

Russia’s RT network was identified last year by U.S. intelligence as a propaganda arm of the Russian government.

Flynn was also paid $11,250 each by two other Russian firms, including a major cybersecurity company.

A Flynn spokesman said Thursday that Flynn informed the government before he went to Moscow and on his return. Flynn’s tenure as national security adviser was short; he resigned last month amid a controversy over his comments with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

