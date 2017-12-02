Iowa man charged with seeking sex from girl, 12, in Bridgeview

A 46-year-old Iowa man was charged Sunday with soliciting sex from a 13-year-old girl after he tried to meet her in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

Michael G. Bronkhorst was taken into custody about 2:15 p.m. on Harlem Avenue near 77th Street when he walked to a fast food restaurant expecting to meet a Bridgeview girl he had been texting with, Bridgeview police said. He was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor — both felonies.

The girl did not meet Bronkhorst, police said. Detectives set up the meeting after the girl’s parents informed authorities about the conversation on her phone and gave them permission to continue the conversation. Bronkhorst drove from Iowa to the fast food restaurant and parked his semi-truck and trailer expecting to meet the girl.

Police said the girl was 12 years old when their investigation began in late December.

Bronkhorst was expected to appear in court Monday.