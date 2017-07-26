iPhone maker Foxconn expected to build plant in Wisconsin

Electronics giant Foxconn will build a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin, according to an invitation to President Donald Trump's afternoon news conference with Wisconsin officials. | AP file photo

MADISON, Wis. — Electronics giant Foxconn will build a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin, according to an invitation to President Donald Trump’s afternoon news conference with Wisconsin officials.

The Associated Press obtained the invitation from a person with knowledge of the Wednesday afternoon event at the White House.

White House spokesman Josh Raffel confirms the Trump announcement would be on Foxconn, but he wouldn’t release details ahead of the event.

Other states vying for the plant are Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Taiwanese company is best known as the assembler of the iPhone.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted earlier Wednesday that there would be a “major jobs announcement for Wisconsin” at the White House with the president.