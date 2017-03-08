IPRA reopens investigation into fatal 2014 shooting by Chicago Police

Cynthia Lane, the mother of Roshad McIntosh, is shown at her son's funeral in 2014. | Sun-Times file photo

Independent Police Review Authority officials announced Thursday that they are reopening the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh, who was shot and killed by police in 2014.

The decision comes after a formal request was filed by the late teen’s family. A review of the investigative file found “sufficient reason to reopen the case for further investigation,” an IPRA spokeswoman said.

“IPRA received a formal request to reopen the officer-involved shooting case involving Roshad McIntosh,” said the spokeswoman, Mia Sissac. “IPRA will fully investigate the matter and at the conclusion release our findings. A reopened case is not an indication that the findings will be modified, but only that further investigation is necessary.”

McIntosh was killed by Chicago Police officers in August 2014 in the North Lawndale neighborhood after police say he pointed a gun at them.

Since then, McIntosh’s family has filed a lawsuit to try to understand what happened the day he was killed. Cynthia Lane, McIntosh’s mother, said in 2015 that neither police nor the police review authority had told her anything about his death.

Sissac said that reopening the case will allow IPRA to “look to all the facts of the case” and devote the “time necessary for the case to be investigated thoroughly.”

Andrew M. Stroth, who represents Lane in a civil lawsuit against the city, said that while nothing can bring McIntosh back, the family “appreciates” Sharon Fairley and IPRA deciding to reopen the investigation.

Stroth also said that the “narrative” by police “contradicts the narrative and facts of what we believe happened to Roshad.

“The family wants justice and truth,” Stroth said. “We believe this is an important and necessary step in finding out what happened to Roshad.”