ISBE settles school funding lawsuit with Chicago Urban League

The Illinois State Board of Education said Friday it has reached a tentative settlement with the Chicago Urban League, who accused the agency almost a decade ago of violating students’ civil rights with the way it funds public schools.

ISBE board members expect to vote on the settlement on Wednesday at their monthly meeting. Spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said the settlement’s details would be made public late Friday afternoon.

“The Board will not comment on this matter until after the vote,” Matthews said.

“We understand that there is a tentative lawsuit settlement; however, it would be premature to comment prior to the settlement being ratified,” Urban League spokeswoman Paula Thornton Greear said Friday afternoon.

It’s not clear what effect this tentative settlement could have on a similar lawsuit filed earlier this week by Chicago Public Schools, which accused ISBE of illegally creating two “separate but unequal” school systems under which minority CPS students receive significantly less state funding than their white counterparts elsewhere in the state.

In 2008, the Chicago Urban League sued ISBE, alleging that its “public school funding scheme disparately impacts racial and ethnic minority students who attend school districts with a high concentration of minority students by distributing an unequal level of funding to those school districts in violation of the Illinois Civil Rights Act.”

“Despite its capacity to raise revenue, for the last several years, the State has fallen woefully short of satisfying its mandate to provide a ‘high quality’ education to its public school students,” read the lawsuit, which drew parallels between subpar funding and academic performance. “The school funding system is fundamentally flawed.”