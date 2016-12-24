ISP: Woman apparently struck, killed by vehicle on I-57

Authorities are investigating after a Bradley woman was found dead on the median of Interstate 57 Saturday morning near Kankakee.

Troopers were called to I-57 near milepost 303 in Kankakee County shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of a woman in the median, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. They arrived to find 30-year-old Jamie M. DeLeon dead.

She had apparently been struck by an unknown vehicle, police said. The northbound and southbound passing lanes were closed for about four hours while authorities investigated.

The incident remained under investigation Saturday morning.