Italian teen detained at O’Hare; friend blames misunderstanding

Paolo Amoruso was stopped at O'Hare International Airport after flying into the United States. He was supposed to stay with a family friend in Iowa for awhile, and had a return ticket. The family friend, Lorrained Williams, says a misunderstanding at Customs resulted in officials deciding to send him back to Italy because they thought he was here to work, and had no work visa. He was not allowed on a connecting flight to Cedar Rapids. | Provided

Before she said goodbye earlier this week, a tearful Maria Carmela fretted over how her teenage son would get along in the big, wide-open country 5,000 miles from his home in southern Italy.

But it appeared that that particular fear was unfounded. Paolo Amoruso, 19, was detained at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday — and expected to be sent back home — before he could make the final leg of his journey to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was supposed to meet a family friend for a three-month stay in the Midwest.

Amoruso’s host, Lorraine Williams, said that while she was on her way to pick up her 19-year-old guest late Wednesday night, she got a call from an official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at O’Hare.

“He’s being held,” said Williams, 60, who owns an Italian restaurant in Washington, Iowa. “They just said they’ll put him in a room and they’ll be sure he has food and water.”

The customs agent told Williams that Amoruso, who doesn’t speak fluent English, had told officials at O’Hare that he planned to work while in America; the agent said Amoruso doesn’t have the papers to work in the United States, Williams said.

So Williams spent Thursday frantically calling the offices of both of Iowa’s United States senators, as well as other area politicians to see if they could help. She said Amoruso was due to be sent back to Italy Thursday night.

Customs officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Williams also has been on the telephone with Amoruso’s distraught mother, who had told Williams several months ago, “The only reason I’m letting him go is because I know he’ll be with you and he’ll be safe.”

“These Italian women don’t want their children to emmigrate — they don’t want them to go anywhere,” said Williams, who lived in Italy off and on between 1976 and 2002, and was married at one time to Amoruso’s uncle.

On Wednesday night, Williams called Carmela to give her the bad news.

“She was crying. Her husband was wailing,” Williams said.

Williams said it’s all a misunderstanding: Amoruso was never going to work in the United States. She suspects Amoruso, with whom she has not been permitted to speak, told customs officials that he planned to spend his time here helping Williams.

“Possibly, his mother told him, when you’re there with Aunt Lorraine, be sure to help her out,” Williams said.

Amoruso was going to come to America — he’d been to America once before during a trip to New York City when he was 10 — to enjoy a classic rural American experience, Williams said.

Williams had Amoruso’s room all prepared. On Thursday, she was planning to welcome him to the Midwest with a class American dish, macaroni and cheese.