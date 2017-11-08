J.B. Pritzker gets Cook County Democrats’ endorsement for governor

The Cook County Democratic Party on Friday endorsed billionaire and philanthropist J.B. Pritzker for governor in next year’s hotly contested primary — bolstering his status as a frontrunner.

Pritzker vowed to fight for working-class families and strengthen the state’s Democratic party with a vast network of resources, and businessman Chris Kennedy pledged he’d transform the Democratic party into the party of “reform” — as the two most well-known candidates spoke before the powerful group Friday morning.

Though sources told the Chicago Sun-Times Pritzker was expected to get the endorsement, there were numerous calls for an open primary during the slating session. Kennedy in June asked the party not to endorse. That call was echoed by several candidates on Friday.

Pritzker showed off the heft of his campaign, touting that he has the best field operations, the best communications operation and volunteer staff. He also spoke of the 17 unions who have endorsed him.

Pritzker said he’s focused on rebuilding the state’s Democratic party, “uniting the Democratic party and winning up and down the ticket.”

“Now more than ever we Democrats need to come together to defeat Bruce Rauner, to stand up against Donald Trump,” Pritzker said.

Kennedy warned of “strategic gentrification” that is pushing out the poor and people of color. He said he’d work to generate a pipeline out of early education and would address education shortfalls and the state’s property tax shortfalls.

“We need to be the party of reform, of independent maps of term limits, of campaign finance reform,” Kennedy said, adding he also wants no elected officials having outside business that is “adverse” to the interests of those they serve. Kennedy urged the same in June when first speaking to the party — targeting the legal work of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — the state’s Democratic chairman — and political contributions to Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, the leader of the Cook County Democratic Party.

Kennedy joked of the “back room” party meetings three months ago at the Erie Cafe, and did the same on Friday: “Nobody ever wants to be told who to vote for in the primary. I mean, how many times have you gone to dinner and someone says ‘I’ll order for you.’ Nobody wants that. Even in this great restaurant, in the back room of this great restaurant.”

State Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, pushed for an open primary and inclusiveness of the Democratic party. He urged city ward and suburban township committeemen to tap into a resource of activists who are trying to “fight back about the tragic governance of Donald Trump and Bruce Rauner.”

Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar said Rauner will run a “nasty, racist, bigoted campaign,” And said the Democratic party should instead run a positive campaign to unite the state. He said he’d announce a running mate within days.

Eight candidates spoke, including new candidate Robert Marshall, a doctor from Burr Ridge who said he’d want the state divided into four separate states, and pushed for the legalization of marijuana.