J.B. Pritzker to name Rep. Juliana Stratton as running mate

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful J.B. Pritzker is set to name Democratic state Rep. Juliana Stratton as his running mate, a Pritzker campaign source tells the Chicago Sun-Times.

Pritzker has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. today.

Stratton waged a high-profile campaign to oust Ken Dunkin from his South Side state representative seat last year. Though both ran in the Democratic primary, Dunkin had the support of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, while Stratton was backed by Illinois Speaker Michael J. Madigan, D-Chicago.

Then-President Barack Obama ended up cutting a campaign commercial for Stratton.